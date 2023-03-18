Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans to lock horns in PSL8 final today

Shaheen Afridi’s side had defeated Mohammad Rizwan's blue force last year to lift the PSL 7 title

18 March,2023 09:52 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The home side Lahore Qalandars is all set to take on Multan Sultans in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, at Gaddafi Stadium today (Saturday).

The final game was scheduled to play on Sunday but it was rescheduled due to weather condition in Lahore as the Met Office has predicted rains in several cities including the Punjab capital.

The two finalists – Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars – will take on for the fourth time in this edition. In the previous three encounters, Lahore Qalandars have come out victorious twice, while Multan Sultans defeated them in the most recent match, the Qualifier, which was played on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Lahore Qalandars successfully chased a target for the first time in this edition, thanks to Mirza Tahir Baig’s 42-ball in 54 and useful middle-order contributions from Sam Billings (28 off 21) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14), to book a spot in the final. The defending champions overhauled the target of 172 with four wickets and seven balls spare against Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

On March 15, Multan Sultans qualified for the PSL final for third straight times after they thrashed Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night. Kieron Pollard’s late blitz propelled Multan Sultans to 160 for five before a sizzling opening spell from Sheldron Cottrell derailed the run chase. Lahore Qalandars’ poor show resulted in a paltry 76 all out – the lowest-ever PSL total scored on Pakistani soil – in only 14.3 overs.