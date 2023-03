PSL 8: Zalmi bat against Qalandars

PSL 8: Zalmi bat against Qalandars

17 March,2023 06:53 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Peshawar Zalmi opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c) Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aamir Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Salman Irshad

Lahore Qalandars

Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Hafeez, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)

