Teams with most wins and losses in PSL history

Peshawar Zalmi completed 50 wins after beating Islamabad United in Eliminator 1

17 March,2023 01:13 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Peshawar Zalmi have achieved another milestone after they knocked out Islamabad United from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament on Thursday.

The Babar Azam’s squad has become the first team of PSL to complete their 50 wins in 92 matches they have played so far.

The record for the most losses in the PSL history is held by the Karachi Kings as they have suffered defeat in 50 matches in 85 matches. Karachi Kings had been eliminated from race for the playoffs this year after losing seven out of the nine matches they played in the PSL8.

The Yellow Force has a success rate of 54.39 per cent in the PSL and is the only team to enter the playoff stages of all eight editions of the Pakistan’s mega cricket event.

Last night, brilliant spells of pace bowling in the middle and death overs from Salman Irshad and Aamir Jamal helped Peshawar Zalmi defend 183 successfully against Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The defeat has brought Islamabad United’s Pakistan Super League 8 journey to a halt.

Zalmi will now lock horns with Lahore Qalandars to book place in the final.