PSL 8: Sethi revises final date as rain looms over marquee tournament

PSL 8: Sethi revises final date as rain looms over marquee tournament

PSL final to be held on Saturday instead of Sunday

16 March,2023 07:11 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi revised on Thursday the final's date of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, Mr Sethi said, “Rain looms over the PSL’s final. The PCB and franchises are anxious that the final should not be disrupted.”

— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 16, 2023

“Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the PSL final from 19 March to 18”, he maintained.

Clearing the air over the tickets purchased by the spectators for the final, Mr Sethi said, “ Tickets already purchased for the final will remain valid.”



