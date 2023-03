PSL 8: United bowl first against Zalmi

Cricket Cricket PSL 8: United bowl first against Zalmi

PSL 8: United bowl first against Zalmi

16 March,2023 06:57 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Islamabad United elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st eliminator of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Alex Hales, R Gurbaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Ali, Wasim Jr and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Here’s playing XI for #IUvPZ



Alex Hales

R Gurbaz

Sohaib Maqsood

Colin Munro

Shadab Khan

Azam Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Mubasir Khan

Hassan Ali

Wasim Jr

Fazalhaq Farooqi — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 16, 2023

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jimmy Neesham, Aamir Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad

— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 16, 2023