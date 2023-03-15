In-focus

PSL 8: Sultans bat first against Qalandars in playoff

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Multan Sultans opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the first playoff of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

TOSS

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan

