PSL 8: Sultans bat first against Qalandars in playoff
Cricket
PSL 8: Sultans bat first against Qalandars in playoff
LAHORE (Web Desk) – Multan Sultans opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the first playoff of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
TOSS
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ihsanullah
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 15, 2023
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan
— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 15, 2023