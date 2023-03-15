Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans clash today to seal the PSL8 final berth

Cricket Cricket Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans clash today to seal the PSL8 final berth

Shaheen Afridi's Qalandars have their tails up as they enter the playoffs with seven win

15 March,2023 10:24 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Table-toppers and defending champions Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Multan Sultans in the qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium today (Wednesday) to book a place in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

The winner of the qualifier will win direct place in the final match where it will face the winners of the eliminator-2 on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars have their tails up as they enter the playoffs with seven wins. Never before they have won this many matches in the league stage of an PSL edition and the fact that they are the defending champions further adds to their confidence. They were the first team to book a playoff berth.

Table-toppers Lahore Qalandars have had a superb run at the Gaddafi Stadium and that this ground is hosting the final stage of the competition is bound to play in their favour.

Fakhar Zaman, who was the highest run-getter in their successful campaign last year, has once again carried their batting. The left-hander is the top run-getter for Lahore Qalandars with 378 runs at a staggering strike rate of 171.04.

For the first half of the PSL 8, Multan Sultans dominated the points table by rolling over oppositions at their home. Though, they have faced more losses than wins since moving out of Multan, Mohammad Rizwan’s side will take heart from the fact that his batting chased down the highest ever HBL PSL and joint-second highest run-chase overall in T20 cricket, recorded the highest PSL team total of 262 in their last group match. Multan Sultans finished second on the points table.