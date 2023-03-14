Shadab Khan excited to lead 'young guns' in Pak-Afghan series

The all-rounder congratulated uncapped players for becoming part of national team

14 March,2023 01:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Shadab Khan, who is been named as Pakistan captain for a series against Afghanistan, said he was excited to lead the Team Green in the international cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a video of the Pakistani all-rounder on Twitter. The video opened with Shadab Khan thanking Almighty for giving him the opportunity.

He expressed the resolve to discharge the responsibility bestowed on him, using his full strength and ability. The new skipper also welcomed the uncapped players, including Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan over making to the national squad.

“I am excited to lead a young team,” he expressed, adding that they will try to make the series an interesting show for the cricket fans.

Shahdab Khan also appealed to people to continue their support for the team.

PCB Names Shadab Khan As Captain for Afghan Series



With one eye on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the other on ensuring the careers of their elite cricketers are extended by strategically managing their workloads, the Pakistan cricket selectors on Monday named a new-look and highly-talented 15-player squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be played from 24 to 27 March in Sharjah.

All-rounder Shadab Khan will captain the side that includes four uncapped players, namely, Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan, while Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have been recalled.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested, while Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah have been dropped. These nine players were part of the Pakistan squad that reached the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Apart from the Shadab, players retained from the last T20I series are: Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah and Shan Masood.