Final decision to travel to India for World Cup 2023 lies with govt, says Sethi

India has refused to send its team for Asia Cup tournament in Pakistan

14 March,2023 12:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board’s management committee chairman Najam Sethi had said that the government will take a final decision about sending the national team to India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting of the management committee, Mr Sethi said Pakistan would think about visiting India for the 50-over World Cup if the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) continued with his demand for shifting of the Asia Cup from Pakistan. The South Asian country is also set to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

The meetings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 20 where the fate of the upcoming mega events will be decided.

The PCB chief said he had approached the government to take his stance on the matter, adding that the board would take a position during ICC and ACC meetings.

He said India had expressed concerns over security in Pakistan whilst teams from around have visited the country to play various series. Mr Sethi said it would be justified if he said that there were security threats in India due to communal environment.

He said the PCB would take a decision keeping in view the directives of the government and security agencies.