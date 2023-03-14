Skipper switch confirmed as Australia captain opts to miss India ODIs

Decision comes as Pat Cummins' mother recently passed away due to breast cancer

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss this month's ODI tour of India after the experienced fast bowler decided to remain home due to family reasons.

Cummins' mother recently passed away due to breast cancer and the key fast bowler missed the final two matches of the recently completed Border-Gavaskar Test series to remain in Australia alongside his grieving family, according to ICC press release.

His absence from national duty will continue throughout March, with Cummins to sit out the three ODI matches in India that commence this week and former skipper Steve Smith to once again fill in as captain.

"Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home," Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed.

"Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process."

The absence of Cummins will leave Australia short of crucial fast-bowling options, with Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Starc the only other quicks in their 15-player squad.

All-rounders Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis can chip in with their seamers, while Australia have a bevy of spin options that includes Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

The three-match series will help form an important part of Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup preparations that is scheduled to be held later this year.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia tour of India ODI schedule:

First ODI: March 17, Mumbai

Second ODI: March 19, Vizag

Third ODI: March 22, Chennai