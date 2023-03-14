Mulder out of West Indies ODIs, Parnell named replacement

Tabraiz Shamsi was also added to the ODI squad as replacement for the injured Keshav Maharaj.

14 March,2023 01:16 am

EAST LONDON (Web Desk) - South Africa allrounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies with a left side strain and will be replaced by left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell in the squad. Mulder had experienced discomfort during the second Test in Johannesburg against the visitors, and subsequent scans revealed a grade-one side strain.

Mulder could not even share the new ball on the fourth day of the game as he was sent for a scan on his right index finger after being hit while batting on the third day. The scan revealed no fracture, and he was cleared to play although he did not bowl.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was also added to the ODI squad as replacement for the injured Keshav Maharaj, who had ruptured his left Achilles tendon while celebrating a wicket on the fourth day of the same Test. He had taken off after dismissing Kyle Mayers, and pulled up almost immediately.

Maharaj was thus stretchered off the field, and scans revealed significant damage. He even remains in danger of missing the ODI World Cup in October-November, with the injury to possibly rule him out of action for six months.

South Africa wrapped up the Test series against West Indies 2-0, with the tour now moving over to ODIs. The first ODI takes place in East London on Thursday, with the squad for the first two games to assemble there on Monday. However, the ODIs aren't part of the ongoing ODI Super League, from where the top eight teams will earn direct qualification for the World Cup.

South Africa squad for ODIs against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen. Third ODI only: Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller.

