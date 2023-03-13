Afridi hails decision of appointing Shadab as captain

13 March,2023 09:07 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi hailed the decision of nominating Shadab Khan as captain for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, he congratulated Shadab Khan for being selected as Pakistan cricket team captain and admired Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying, “A wise decision by PCB to rest senior players and give talented young leaders like Shadab a chance to shine. Excited to see him prove himself on the field.”

Pakistan would be playing three-match T20 series against Afghanistan from March 24 to 27 in Sharjah.

