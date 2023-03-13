Bangladesh rest Mahmudullah for Ireland ODIs

13 March,2023 12:56 am

DHAKA (Web Desk) - The Bangladesh selectors have rested Mahmudullah for the first two ODIs against Ireland, saying that they want to see other players given a chance at the highest level. Mahmudullah, a veteran of 218 ODIs who has retired from Tests and is no longer part of Bangladesh's T20I plans, scored 71 runs in the three ODIs against England earlier this month.

"Mahmudullah is rested. We have given the others a platform to do well at the highest level. Zakir has been doing well. Shoriful is returning due to his full fitness. This is actually the easiest time to see everyone's form in a World Cup year," BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

The selectors have also dropped Shamim Hossain and Taijul Islam from the squad, bringing in the batters Zakir Hasan and Yasir Ali, the left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and left-arm quick Shoriful Islam.

Zakir made a debut Test hundred against India while Yasir has been in the white-ball setup since early 2022. Nasum is a like-for-like replacement for Taijul, while Shoriful Islam could be included to cover for a slightly off form Mustafizur Rahman.

Tamim Iqbal will lead the side with Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim among the seniors. Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto will bat in the top order with Tamim, but there's competition for middle-order places. Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy and Yasir will all be competing for one or two spots.

Taskin Ahmed will lead the pace attack with two out of Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful likely to be picked. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be handly with his offspin and batting at No 8, leaving Nasum Ahmed as the backup spin option in his hometown Sylhet.

Ireland have already arrived in Sylhet on Sunday. They will play a practice match on March 15, before the ODI series will be held in the same venue, Sylhet, on March 18, 20 and 23.

IN: Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan

OUT: Shamim Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mahmudullah

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan.

