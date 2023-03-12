PSL 8: Kings bat first against Qalandars

Cricket Cricket PSL 8: Kings bat first against Qalandars

Kings bat first against Qalandars

12 March,2023 07:04 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Karachi Kings opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 30th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars.

For the Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi was not been playing today as the home side had already cemented their place to playoffs. David Wiese was leading the Qalandars.

Muhammad Akhlaq was making his debut for the Kings.

SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, David Wiese (c), Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 12, 2023

Karachi Kings

Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan Niazi, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Umer, Akif Javed

— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) March 12, 2023