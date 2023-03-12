PSL 8: Haris, bowlers shine as Zalmi storm to clinical victory over United

12 March,2023 06:43 pm

MULTAN (Web Desk) – Mohammad Haris' quickfire 39-ball 79 and bowlers led Peshawar Zalmi to 13-run victory over Islamabad United in the 29th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

ISLAMABAD UNITED'S INNINGS

Chasing a target of 180, Islamabad United were bundled out for 166 with two balls to spare. The Zalmi applied a coup de grace against the United batters in no time. Faheem Ashraf was the top scorer for his team, scoring 13-ball 38, studding with two fours and four sixes.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a brilliant knock, scoring 24-ball 33, clobbered three boundaries and one six. Shadab Khan scored 19-ball 25, smashed two fours and two maximums.

Alex Hales (15), Sohaib Maqsood (15), Colin Munro (15), Asif Ali (5), Hasan Ali (0), Fazalhaq Farooqi (0) and Mohammad Wasim (14) failed to show any significant resistance.

Khurram Shahzad spearheaded the Zalmi’s bowling attack, bagging three wickets and conceded only 13 runs in just ten balls he delivered. He was ably supported by Sufiyan Muqeem (3-37), who scooped up three wickets.

Aamer Jamal (2-28) and James Neesham (2-23) took two wickets apiece.

PESHAWAR ZALMI’S INNINGS

After Zalmi put in to bat, they lost Saim Ayub for duck. But it was Mohammad Haris, who once again looked belligerent for his 39-ball 79, laced with seven boundaries and five maximums. Haris was ably supported by Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa who clubbed four boundaries and two sixes in 25 balls to smash brilliant 41.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was leading the Zalmi due to absence of Babar Azam, scored 12 off 5 deliveries.

Haseebullah Khan (10), James Neesham (1), Aamer Jamal (9), Khurram Shahzad (11), Mujeeb (2) and Sufiyan Muqeem (6) failed to show any significant resistance.

Hasan Ali was brilliant with the bowl, bagging three wickets and conceded 39 in his four overs.

Skipper Shadab Khan claimed two wickets by giving away 42.

Fazalhaq Farooqi once again showed outstanding performance with the bowl by conceding merely 27 and bagging a wicket.

Mohammad Wasim (1-31) and Faheem Ashraf (1-39) took a scalp each.

