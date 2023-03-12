Qais Ahmed becomes most expensive bowler in PSL history

Cricket Cricket Qais Ahmed becomes most expensive bowler in PSL history

Quetta Gladiator’s bowler was hit for 77 runs for two wickets in four overs

12 March,2023 06:03 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Quetta Gladiators spinner Qais Ahmed has become the most expensive bowler in the history of The Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the match against Multan Sultans, Qais Ahmed took 2 wickets for 77 runs in 4 overs, Qais Ahmed was hit nine sixes and four fours in his quota of overs.

Yesterday, Anwar Ali of Multan Sultans took one wicket for 66 runs in 4 overs and he proved to be the second most expensive bowler in the history of PSL.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi was the most expensive bowler in the history of PSL who gave 67 runs in 4 overs while playing for Quetta last year.

