PSL-8: Many records formed in Sultans-Gladiators match

515 runs, total of highest runs ever scored in PSL history

12 March,2023 05:39 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Many records were broken along with a new world record and a pile of runs in the match played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators teams at the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the match played in Rawalpindi, Multan Sultans gave Usman Khan a chance to bat in place of Shan Masood and he proved his selection right in the first match after scoring a brisk century. Usman batted aggressively from the first over making a lot of efforts for the Gladiators bowlers and scored a half-century off 22 balls.

The young batsman did not settle on this and continued to move quickly towards the century, especially 54 runs in Qais Ahmed's two overs. Deprived of the services of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah, gladiators' bowling looked completely helpless in front of the toothless lion and sultans.

Usman's aggressive batting can be gauged from the fact that he covered the distance from fifty to century in just 14 balls and scored a century in just 36 balls and made the record for the fastest century of the Pakistan Super League.

It should be noted that against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday, Rossouw of Multan Sultans broke his previous record and scored a century in 41 balls and made the record for the fastest century.

However, Usman Khan made this record within just 24 hours and scored a century off 36 balls.

Usman Khan shared a 157-run partnership for the first wicket in just 10 overs with captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Usman Khan scored 120 runs in just 43 balls with the help of 9 sixes and 12 fours.

Apart from Usman's individual performance, both teams also broke many records in the match with their performances. A total of 515 runs were scored in this match, which is the highest score ever made in the history of Pakistan Super League.

This score of 515 runs is the highest score of 12,000 T20 matches played in the world so far.



