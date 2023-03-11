Sultans beat Gladiators in high-scoring contest

11 March,2023 10:57 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans have beaten Quetta Gladiators in extremely high-scoring contest in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season eighth.

Umair Yousaf with his 67 runs and Ifitkhar Ahmed with his 53 runs contributed in an unsuccessful attempt to chase 263 runs.

Abbas Afridi of Multan Sultans took five wickets in the match.

Earlier, Multan Sultan opener Usman Khan's fastest hundred in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) so far powered Sultans to pile a 263-run target to chase for Quetta Gladiators.

Studded with nine maximums and 12 fours, Multan Sultans' opener Usman Khan on Saturday hammered the fastest hundred in the 28th contest of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8), powering Sultans to a record 263-runs pileup against Quetta Gladiators.

Usman broke Rilee Rossouw’s 41-ball hundred he had scored in Sultan’s match against Zalmi a day ago (Friday) which helped Sultan chase a mammoth 243 runs, with a 36-ball ton. He was stumped behind the wicket by QG wicketkeeper Umar Akmal when he stepped outside the wide line to hit another six on QG captain Muhammad Nawaz’s delivery.

Khan had scored 81 off 50 balls at his first appearance in the PSL6 while batting for now-rivals Quetta Gladiators. A Twitter user wrote, "Bitter Ex ,Usman khan what a hundred man".

However, the 27-year-old opened the PSL8's first match with a duck and was made to settle. But again today, he proved his selection right by scoring the fastest ton.

His teammate Rossouw celebrated Khan’s record by flying his bat in the air and a welcoming smile on his face. Russow had scored eight sixes and 12 fours.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side entered the match with confidence as it qualified for the playoff round after beating Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. Sultans are at third place on the points table after winning five matches of total nine they have played so far.

Peshawar Zalmi failed to defend 240 runs or more for the second successive time as Multan Sultans won the thriller by four wickets to storm into the PSL8 playoffs in front of another full-house at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Rilee Rossouw stroked the fastest PSL century off 41 balls, improving his own record by two balls, and Kieron Pollard blasted a 25-ball 52 as Multan Sultans achieved the 243-run target with five balls to spare. Multan Sultans needed 18 off two overs and three runs in the last over.

On the other hand, Gladiators seem under pressure with winning only three out of nine matches they have played so far. However, the Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team would attempt to make a comeback in today’s match in a bid to qualify for the next round.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan