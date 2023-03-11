Afrid-led Lions roar to victory in legends' league match

Cricket Cricket Afrid-led Lions roar to victory in legends' league match

The game was part of the Legends League Cricket

11 March,2023 12:55 pm

DOHA (Dunya Web) – Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions beat India Maharajas captained by Gautam Gambhir in Doha in an interesting match.

The game was part of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in which The Lions set a 166-run target at a loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Misbahul Haq was the star performer with 50-ball 73. Afridi could score 12.

The Maharajas featuring former top greats like Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina and Yousuf Pathan failed to live up to the expectations. The captain scored 54 but it was not enough to ensure victory.

For Lions, Sohail Tanvir took four wickets. Stuart Binny, Parvinder Awana dismissed two batsmen each, while Irfan Pathan and Ashok Dinda had mere one wicket each.

Misbahul Haq was named the man of the match for his blistering 73 that helped his team pip the rivals.

TEAMS

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (C), Abdul Razzaq, Asghar Afghan, Abdur Razzak, TM Dilshan, P Khadka, Misbahul Haq, NLTC Perera, Sohail Tanvir, WU Tharanga and I Udana

India Maharajas: G Gambhir (C), M. Vijay, STR Binny, AB Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, M Kaif, IK Pathan, YK Pathan, SK Raina, PV Tambe, RV Uthappa

The LLC features three teams — Asia Lions, India Maharajas and World Giants comprising former top players. The inaugural edition of the tournament commenced on March 10 and will continue till March 20.