PSL 8: Zalmi bat first against Sultans
Cricket
PSL 8: Zalmi bat first against Sultans
RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Peshawar Zalmi opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
TOSS
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2023
PESHAWAR ZALMI
Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Arshad Iqbal
— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 10, 2023
MULTAN SULTANS
Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ihsanullah
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 10, 2023