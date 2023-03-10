PSL 8: Zalmi bat first against Sultans

10 March,2023 07:02 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Peshawar Zalmi opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

TOSS

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Arshad Iqbal

MULTAN SULTANS

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ihsanullah