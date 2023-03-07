Zalmi win the toss, choose to bat against Qalandars

07 March,2023 01:34 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday won the toss and decided to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd game of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

Babar Azam will lead Zalmi in a crucial match that could help pave the way for them to the playoffs if they manage to win all their remaining matches.

Qalandars have already made their way to the playoffs with six wins out of seven matches while Zalmi have secured only three victories out of the six matches they have played so far.