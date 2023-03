PSL 8: Gladiators bowl first against United

Cricket Cricket PSL 8: Gladiators bowl first against United

PSL 8: Gladiators bowl first against United

06 March,2023 06:57 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Quetta Gladiators opted to field first against Karachi Kings in 22nd match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Karachi Kings

Adam Rossington (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Aamer Yamin, Musa Khan, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi

— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) March 6, 2023

Quetta Gladiators

Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq