Haris Rauf, Shan Masood share words of praise for Babar Azam

Rauf says credit for his emergence as main death bowler for Pakistan goes to the skipper

06 March,2023 01:33 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s star cricketers Haris Rauf and Shan Masood have showered praises on skipper Babar Azam, who is leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8), for his excellent skills in the game.

Haris Rauf is currently a part of the Lahore Qalandars – the first team to qualify for the playoffs. The right-arm pacer has been exceptional at the death overs for his side by picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.80. He is also one of the leading death bowlers of the Team Green as he proved his mettle in the recent ICC T20 World Cup event.

However, the speedster gives the credit for his emergence as the leading death bowler of the Team Green to captain Babar Azam. Talking to a private media outlet, Mr Rauf believed his all performance was all because of Babar Azam as he trusted his abilities.

He also admitted that it was hard to bowl Babar as he hit off the good deliveries, putting the bowlers under pressure.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultan’s batter Shan Masood also lauded the captaincy skills of Mr Azam, saying he deserved the team support. “I am even ready to sacrifice my life for Babar Azam,” he said.

Masood said the team supported Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was skipper and now it had same feelings for Babar Azam. “Our sole purpose is to play as a unit for Pakistan and display our best game skills,” he said.