Will Jacks out of Bangladesh tour with thigh injury

England have not replaced him in the squad for either the third ODI or the subsequent T20I series.

06 March,2023 12:59 am

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Will Jacks' seemingly never-ending winter has been cut short by an injury, which will see him fly home early from England's tour to Bangladesh.

Jacks hurt his left thigh while fielding in England's 132-run victory in Friday's second ODI, which saw them clinch the series with a game to spare. "Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery," an ECB spokesperson said.

It remains to be seen if Jacks' injury endangers his participation in the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for INR 3.2 crore (£320,000 approx.) as cover for Glenn Maxwell at December's auction. They play their first game on April 2 against Mumbai Indians.

Jacks has barely spent a night in his own bed during a winter that has seen him win England caps in all three formats, initially earning his T20I debut on September's tour to Pakistan.

In mid-November, he flew to the UAE for a training camp ahead of England's Test tour to Pakistan, where he took a six-wicket haul on his Test debut in Rawalpindi. In January, he played for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, then flew to New Zealand as England's back-up Test spinner.

After being left out of the second Test in Wellington, he flew to Dhaka and arrived three days before Wednesday's first ODI; his luggage arrived 48 hours after he did, meaning he had to train using a kit borrowed from his team-mates. In Bangladesh, he made 26 and 1 in his two innings from No. 6, and took one wicket across 11 tidy overs.

England have not replaced Jacks in their squad for either Monday's third ODI in Chattogram or the subsequent three-match T20I series. As a result, they will only have 13 players to choose from in the T20Is, leaving them vulnerable to any last-minute injury or illness.

They could have opted to retain Jason Roy or James Vince in their squad, but it appears that both players will instead return to Pakistan to fulfil the rest of their PSL contracts. Ben Duckett, who has been on holiday in Dubai after playing in England's second Test against New Zealand, will arrive in Bangladesh before the T20I series.

