Former cricketers polarised over Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam, Rizwan

Cricket Cricket Former cricketers polarised over Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam, Rizwan

Shahid Afridi says Fakhar Zaman should replace Babar as opener

02 March,2023 12:38 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former skipper Shahid Afridi has called for a change in opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the national team.

Talking to a television channel, the former all-rounder suggested that Fakhar Zaman and Rizwan should be sent as opening pair and Azam should play at number three.

However, former batsman Inzmamul Haq opposed the suggestion, saying the strike rate of the national team’s captain was in commanding position in the first six overs. He added Babar Azam would face difficulty while playing at the third place.

Former skipper Misbahul Haq was of the view that Fakhar Zaman took some time to get settled on the field when he was sent as opener.