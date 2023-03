PSL 8: Kings bowl first against Zalmi

Rossington to don Kings' outfit for first time

01 March,2023 06:56 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Karachi Kings opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Kings had inducted Adam Rossington to the playing XI for the first after his countryman James Vince was called for national duty.

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah, Rovman Powell, Aamir Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb ur Rahman

