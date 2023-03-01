Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan amongst most expensive players for The Hundreds draft

58 men and 8 women registered for the draft

01 March,2023 03:42 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and batter Muhammad Rizwan were registered amongst the most expensive players for The Hundreds draft scheduled to be held on March 23.

A total of 66 Pakistani cricketers have registered for The Hundred which includes 58 men and 8 women.

Babar, Shaheen, and Rizwan were included in the Men’s Hundred with a reserve price of 100,000 pounds each while Muhammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah were inducted for a reserve price of 60,000 pounds each. On the other hand, Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Fakhar Zaman have been reserved for 50,000 pounds each; and Muhammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim were filled in at a reserve price of 40,000 pounds each. Other than that, Shadab Khan was retained in Birmingham Phoenix.

Some players registered without any price including Abrar Ahmad, Sarfraz Ahmad, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imad Butt, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Harris, Azam Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Muhammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Ruman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Abdullah Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Imamul Haq, and Aamir Yamin.

As for the Women’s Hundred, eight cricketers registered which include pacer Diana Baig at the second highest reserve price of 25,000 pounds amongst all, and Javeria Rauf was included for 18,750 pounds. The female cricketers who registered without a price were Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Arooj Shah, Muneeba Siddiqui, and Maham Tariq.