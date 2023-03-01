PSL8: Both eye win as Kings face Peshawar in crucial contest

Cricket Cricket PSL8: Both eye win as Kings face Peshawar in crucial contest

They have same points

01 March,2023 10:45 am

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th contest of the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL8) here at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are eyeing the crucial win as it could help stabilize their position at the points table thus paving their way to the playoffs.

Karachi have so far managed to secure two wins in six contests while Peshawar have won two out of five matches thus rendering the match a crucial contest for both as Islamabad United have also won three matches with 6 points.

If Karachi win, it could place them at the third spot on the points table with six points and a positive net run rate (NRR) as United enjoy a negative NRR of 0.334. On the other hand, if Peshawar win, they could move up a place on the table at the fourth spot as they have the second-lowest NRR among all.

Both teams will lock horns without any change in their squads.

Earlier, Zalmi had scored a close victory over Kings in the second nail-biting contest of the league.