PSL 8: Dale Steyn heaps praise on Shaheen Afridi

Steyn admires strength of Qalandars' skipper

28 February,2023 06:02 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – South African former pacer Dale Steyn heaped praise on Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his fiery bowling spell in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mr. Steyn admired the strength of the Qalandars’ captain, saying, “Shaheen's wrist is amazing.”

“The bend and flick he has is so special, and this is an area where many young fast bowlers could look to find the extra yard of pace they're searching for,” added Mr Steyn.

Continuing to admire Shaheen’s brilliance with the bowl, Mr Steyn said, “There are a few drills one could try, but if you’re over 25, I’m sorry, but it may already be too late. Still worth a try.”

— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2023