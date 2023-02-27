PSL 8: Qalandars to bat first against United

27 February,2023 06:47 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Lahore Qalandars opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the 16th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League at Qaddafi Stadium on Monday.

For Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman, who was in sublime form with the bat, will be key to success. Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi will be lethal with the leather.

United will be eying on the replica of the previous match from Azam Khan who played an absolutely scintillating knock of 97 against Quetta Gladiators.

SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rehmanullah Gurbaz, RVD Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hassan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer, Abrar Ahme

