PSL8: Fiery delivery by Shaheen Afridi breaks Haris' bat in Qalandars vs Zalmi match

Shaheen removed Zalmi player on the next ball

27 February,2023 01:28 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Shaheen Shah Afridi’s five-wicket haul and a terrific 96 by Fakhar Zaman powered Lahore Qalandars to bag a 40-run win over Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Qalandars posted their highest PSL score as incredible knocks from Fakhar, Abdullah and Sam Billings propelled them to 241 for three, which is also the third best score in the tournament history for any team. However, Peshawar Zalmi finished on 201 for nine in response as Afridi scattered their batting line.

Shaheen produced a scintillating bowling spell but his two deliveries to Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris created sensation on social media as the left-arm bowler has become a trend on Twitter.

On the first ball of his over, he broke the bat of Haris, leaving the spectators stunned. The situation became more thrilling when he destroyed the stumps with a outclass yorker, sending the Zalmi player packing.

He also rattled Babar Azam’s middle stump in the third over. In 17th and 19th overs, he removed Wahab and Saad Masood and Jimmy Neesham, respectively.

Lahore Qalandars now have three wins from four matches and host Islamabad United tomorrow night. Peshawar Zalmi – who have lost three matches and won two – travel to Rawalpindi to play Karachi Kings on 1 March.