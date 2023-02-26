Fakhar, Shaheen help Qalandars clinch high-scoring contest against Zalmi

26 February,2023 11:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in the high-scoring match of the Pakistan Super League eighth edition.

Qalandars batted first and made 241 runs for three wickets with the help of quick-fired knocks of Fakhar Zaman (96 runs) and Abdullah Shafiq (75 runs).

In the chase, Peshawar Zalmi was able to make 201 runs for nine wickets. Saim Ayub and Tom Cadmor contributed with 51 runs each for their team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was able to hunt five batters while Zaman Khan, Rashid got two and one wicket respectively.

In the fifteenth match of the PSL-8, Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars chose to bat first after winnng the toss against the Peshawar Zalmi.

