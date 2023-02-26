Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

26 February,2023 03:03 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Multan Sultans have won the toss and Karachi Kings are opted to bat first against the toss winning team Kings in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Top-order batter Tayyab Tahir and South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are making their debut for Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Sultans have brought in spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Anwar Ali to replace Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Ilyas.