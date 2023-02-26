Two matches being played in PSL 8 today

26 February,2023 12:18 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two important matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 are being played in Lahore and Karachi today.

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will come face to face at National Stadium Karachi at 2pm, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will play against each other at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7pm.

Karachi Kings are currently placed on the fifth position in the points table and need a win to stay in contention for the final four.

They have only won one of their five games so far.

Multan Sultans is leading the table with eight points while Islamabad United move to second place with six points after four matches.

Lahore Qalandars are at third place with four points.

Peshawar Zalmi are at fourth place with four points while Quetta Gladiators slipped to sixth place with only one win in five matches.