Cricket Cricket PSL-8: Arrangements completed in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

District administration closed all adjacent hotels and restaurants

26 February,2023 07:15 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Arrangements have been completed for a big cricket festival in Lahore. On the occasion of PSL 8, the commissioner and deputy commissioner got the task, while on the other hand, the district administration closed all hotels and restaurants adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium.

335 CCTV cameras have been installed and the control room has been activated, areas adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium have been declared load shedding free zones, 4,000 lights have been installed with the help of 300 generators, a temporary hospital of 25 beds has also been set up. WASA authorities have been entrusted with the responsibility of spraying water and 500 volunteers of civil defense will also perform duties.

Commissioner Lahore has said that all arrangements for cricket fans are complete and that all institutions including the district administration will remain alert.

