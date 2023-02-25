Becoming human more important than brand, Ramiz Raja advises Shoaib Akhtar

Rawalpindi express had criticized Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal over their communication skills

25 February,2023 07:43 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has criticized the former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on his comments about the Pakistan Team Captain Babar Azam and Kamran Akmal.

Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar, had criticized Babar on his communication skills. He had said that the captain of Pakistan Team should have best communication skills. He had said that the captain should become as big a brand as Virat Kohli, Indian batsman.

Akhtar had also made fun of Kamran Akmal’s pronunciation of the word ‘screen’ in a live TV program.

Raja advised Akhtar to restrain from such unnecessary statements regarding former and current players. He called the speedster as a delusional superstar, adding that it was more important to become a human first than a brand.

Answering a question about Akhtar’s aspiration of becoming the PCB Chairman, Raja advised him to complete his graduation first. He was talking in a TV show.

