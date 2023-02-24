PSL 8: United opt to bat first against Gladiators

United welcome Fazalhaq Farooqi for first team

24 February,2023 06:46 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Islamabad United opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Friday.

Islamabad United, who was doing under the leadership of Shadab Khan had welcomed Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was making his first appearance for the United.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Aimal Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed

