Watch: Babar Azam throws bat in anger while playing against Islamabad United

Cricket Cricket Watch: Babar Azam throws bat in anger while playing against Islamabad United

United defeated Zalmi by six-wickets in PSL8 match in Karachi

24 February,2023 03:42 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Cricket is called a game of gentlemen and it is rare fans witness players losing their cool on the field. However, there are some moments when they blow a fuse.

A similar incident took place during a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

During the game, Zalmi skipper Babar Azam was seen furious when failed to hit a boundary in Rumman Raees’ over. After missing the shot, the right-hand batter can be seen throwing his bat in anger. Soon after, he picked his bat from the ground to resume batting.

In what can comfortably qualify as the most lopsided match of the PSL8 to date, Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets – thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s blazing 62 and Hasan Ali’s scorching three for 35 – at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Thursday night. Islamabad United had to chase 157 and they did so with 31 balls spare.