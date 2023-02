PSL 8: United bowl first against Zalmi

23 February,2023 07:04 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Islamabad United opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (capt), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

