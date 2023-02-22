PSL 8: Kings bowl first against Sultans

22 February,2023 06:16 pm

MULTAN (Web Desk) – Karachi Kings opted to field first against Multan Sultans in the 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

For the Kings, experienced bowlers – Mohammad Amir and Imran Tahir will be key. For the Sultans, star-studded batters will be a real threat for the Kings. Budding pacers Ihsanullah and Abbas Afridi will also be key for the Sultans.

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Illyas, Ihsanullah