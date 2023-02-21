Afridi rebukes Wasim Akram, advises him to spend more time with Kings

21 February,2023 07:08 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – After Karachi Kings failed to show up to the mark performance by losing the first three matches in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season eighth, Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi scolded the Karachi Kings Coach Wasim Akram.

Afridi asked Akram to adopt professional approach in coaching the team because it was difficult to handle the players while living in Australia. “Wasim Akram should give time to Karachi Kings if he has taken responsibility,” he added.

Shahid Afridi advised Akram to spend more time with the team and it was not suitable to give suggestions to the team while in abroad.

Karachi Kings was not able to start its PSL journey as it hoped with facing defeat in its first three matches.

So far, Kings have lost to Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, and broke their losing streak only after playing against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

