PSL 8: Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi's side to take on Quetta Gladiators today

21 February,2023 12:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Afghanistan ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan has reached Pakistan to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of the thrilling match against Quetta Gladiators as the Pakistan Super League continues full strength.

The Qalandars on its official Twitter handle announced the arrival of the bowling sensation to Pakistan. They also shared a photo of Mr Khan with a caption stating as, “Khush Amdeed [welcome]”.

Recently, he led his national team in the three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Afghanistan took the series 2-1 after beating the UAE by six wickets in the final match.

The leg-spinner also participated in the PSL 2022 when he took 13 wickets in nine matches. However, he could not play the final match of the Lahore Qalandars as he had to join his national side in Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series.