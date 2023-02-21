Gabriel, Chase included in WI squad for SA ODIs

WI have made just one change to the T20I squad that crashed out of last year's WC in the first round

21 February,2023 12:36 am

TRINIDAD (Web Desk) - Shannon Gabriel could play his first ODI since the 2019 World Cup after being named in West Indies' squad for their upcoming three-match series in South Africa.

Gabriel made his international comeback in West Indies' victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo last week. With Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales both injured, Gabriel has been picked to take early wickets after impressing for Trinidad and Tobago in the Regional Super50 Cup in November.

Desmond Haynes, West Indies' lead selector, said: "We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool, so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on.

"It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front."

Roston Chase also makes a return to the white-ball set-up, having played his most recent ODI against Ireland in January last year. The three-match ODI series, which runs from March 16-21, is West Indies' first in the format since August 2022 and is not part of the World Cup Super League.

The series will be West Indies' first since Shai Hope's permanent appointment as ODI captain last week. Rovman Powell, their new T20I captain, has been named as Hope's deputy.

