Fans attack Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw over refusing selfie

Cricket Cricket Fans attack Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw over refusing selfie

Fans attack Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw over refusing selfie

17 February,2023 08:42 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Fans attacked an Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and disfigured his friend’s car as well outside a hotel.

Indian media reported that as Prithvi took a selfie with his female fan and her friend, they came and requested another selfie which he refused. At this, enraged fans attacked him and broke his friend’s car using a baseball bat.

Reports said that eight accused of the attack were arrested. However, the fan’s lawyer claimed that Prithvi was drunk at that time and showed ill behavior toward her which landed them in a row.