PSL 8: Zalmi opt to field first against Sultans

Zalmi, Sultans clinch victory in their first outings

17 February,2023 05:42 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans in the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Both the Sultans and Zalmi, will come to play with sheer confidence after bagging victories in their first outings, respectively.