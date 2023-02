Javed Miandad hospitalised after falling ill

17 February,2023 05:13 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan cricket team captain Javed Miandad was on Friday hospitalised after he fell ill.

According to his family, he was shifted to a local hospital as he had fallen on the ground after vertigo. Doctors rendered treatment to the ex-cricketer and claimed that he was out of danger.

This is a developing story...