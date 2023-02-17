Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes surgery after injuring his finger in PSL 8 opener

Multan Sultans have replaced injured Dahani with fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani pacer and Multan Sultans player Shahnawaz Dahani underwent a surgery for his fractured index finger of his bowling arm.

The right-arm bowler also shared a tweet from a hospital before the surgery when he requested fans to pray for his recovery as he is going to get his “Pinky finger” operated.

“I am very thankful to PCB's Cheif Medical Officer Dr Najeeb Soomroo for monitoring me, and physically being present with me during this operation & taking best care of me,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Multan Sultans replaced injured Shahnawaz Dahani with fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas. He had injured his finger in the opening match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League on Monday.

The replacement had been approved by the event technical committee that includes Haroon Rashid (Chair), Usman Wahla (member), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Member, Medical) and Sameer Khosa (Member, Legal)