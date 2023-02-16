PSL-8: United bowl first against Kings in first outing

16 February,2023 06:38 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Islamabad United elected to field against the Karachi Kings in the fourth match of this edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Thursday.

Islamabad United will start their campaign for the season with today’s game, under the leadership of Shadab Khan. On the other side, Karachi Kings will try to bag their first victory of the season, after facing a thumping defeat against Peshawar Zalmi.