Muneeba Ali's spectacular feat draws wide applause

She smashed 14 boundaries to make extraordinary 102 off 68 against Ireland in Cape Town

16 February,2023 04:11 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s left-hand batsman Muneeba Ali Siddique rewrote the record books when her stunning ton helped the Team Green bagged 70-run win over Ireland in a match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Cape Town.

The 25-year-old has become the first and only woman batter from Pakistan to smash a century in the T20 World Cup history. She smashed 14 boundaries in total in her extraordinary 102 off 68. Prior to this epic innings, Muneeba’s best T20I score was 43.

Following her authoritative inning for Pakistan, she continues to receive appreciation from cricket gurus, international organisation and fans.

