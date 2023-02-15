PSL-8: Sultans opt to field first against Gladiators

15 February,2023 06:04 pm

MULTAN (Web Desk) – Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the third match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Multan Sultans XI: Mohammad Rizwan(c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Jason Roy, Wahid Bagulzai, Martin Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

